Thu, Aug 21, 2025 @ 10:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Holds Near Four-Month Low

NZD/USD Holds Near Four-Month Low

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As today’s NZD/USD chart shows, the pair is trading near a four-month low following a sharp decline. The drop occurred yesterday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to a three-year low of 3.0% and indicated that the rate could fall further to 2.55% by May 2026.

According to Trading Economics:

– Analysts now expect at least two additional rate cuts before the end of the year;

– There is a risk of deeper cuts depending on incoming economic data.

New Zealand’s exports are also under pressure, particularly due to the 15% US tariffs that came into effect earlier this month, threatening to undermine the country’s competitiveness in key markets. According to Reuters, Citi analysts expect GDP to contract in the second quarter, raising the risk of a recession in New Zealand.

Technical Analysis of the NZD/USD 4-Hour Chart

NZD/USD price action since early July has formed a downward channel (marked in red), reflecting a bearish outlook. Key observations:

→ Yesterday’s drop was sharp, with a very long candle closing near its lows – a bearish signal;

→ However, the lower boundary of the channel acted as strong support, holding back further pressure.

Looking at the broader context:

→ The B→C recovery reached approximately the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level after the A→B impulse;

→ The D→E rebound from the channel’s median was modest, signalling weak demand.

Given the strength of the channel’s lower boundary and the oversold condition (as shown by the RSI), bulls have some grounds to expect a potential rebound. In that case, NZD/USD could face resistance from the QL line, which divides the descending channel into two quarters.

Reaching the resistance zone formed by the channel median and the 0.589 level (previously acted as support during the inverse head and shoulders pattern – highlighted with arrows) could be difficult in the near term under current conditions.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.