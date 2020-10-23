Nasdaq (NQ) 100 is retesting the 21 ema zone. A bullish or bearish break will be critical for either an uptrend or deeper retracement.

A bullish break above the 21 ema zone is not enough to confirm the uptrend. Why? Because of the resistance line that could halt price action and send it down again.

A bullish bounce is likely an ABC within a larger bearish wave B (purple). The next price swing after the wave B is expected to be a bearish wave C (purple).

This article reviews when the NQ 100 is expected to resume its uptrend. Let’s start with the daily chart.

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

Only a break above the resistance line and Fractal could confirm the uptrend and start of wave 5 (pink). Otherwise, a bearish bounce at the resistance or a breakout below the 21 ema zone should confirm a deeper wave 4 (pink).

We will then see a bearish ABC (red) pattern emerge. The main target of the wave C (red) is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (blue arrow). A break below the 50% Fib makes the wave 4 (pink) less likely (red x).

On the 4 hour chart, we see multiple completed ABC patterns (purple). Price action has now returned back to the equilibrium and mid point of the range.

