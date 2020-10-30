The euro currency is continuing to slide lower against the US dollar after the ECB interest rate decision revealed that the central bank may announce a new policy measure in December. The ongoing sell-off in the EURUSD pair could reach the 1.1500 support level if sellers hold price under the 1.1610 support level. The medium-term analysis shows that a break under the 1.1500 support level would be extremely bearish for the EURUSD.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1750 level, key support is found at the 1.1610 and 1.1500 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1840 levels.