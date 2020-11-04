Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a sharp recovery above $35.00 and $38.00.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $37.70 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their gains from well above 1.1700 and 1.3000 respectively.

The US ADP Employment (to be released today) could change 650K in Oct 2020, down from 749K.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

This past month, there was a sharp decline in crude oil price from well above $40.00 against the US Dollar. The price broke many supports near $35.00 before it found support near $33.50.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price started a strong recovery wave from the $33.51 low. There was a break above the $35.00 and $36.00 resistance levels.

The price gained pace above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $41.63 high to $33.51 low. There was also a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $37.70 on the same chart.

Finally, the price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $41.63 high to $33.51 low. The next major resistance is near $38.50, $39.20, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red), and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

A clear break above $38.50 and $39.20 could set the pace for a strong increase above $40.00. The next major resistance is near the $41.50 level. If there is no upside break above the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) could start a fresh decline.

An initial support is near the $37.20 and $37.00 levels. A downside break below the $37.00 level may perhaps lead the price back towards the $35.00 support.

Looking at EUR/USD and GBP/USD, there was a strong reversal from well above 1.1700 and 1.3000 respectively. It seems like the US dollar reversed losses across the board and even gold price declined sharply from $1,915. Keep an eye on US election 2020 live results, which is causing swing moves in the market.

Economic Releases to Watch Today