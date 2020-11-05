The New Zealand Dollar fell by 101 points or 1.51% against the US Dollar during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, the exchange rate regained their lost position by the end of yesterday’s trading session.

By and large, the currency pair is likely to continue to trend bullish in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for the NZD/USD exchange rate will be at the 0.6770 level.

Though, the upper line of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within the following trading hours.