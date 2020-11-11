The euro currency is attempting to recover higher against the US dollar after bears failed to sustained price below the technically 1.1790 level. Traders that are bullish towards the EURUSD pair may attempt to buy around current levels in expectation of a coming rally towards the 1.1940 level. Traders that are bearish towards the EURUSD pair need to see the 1.1790 support level cleanly broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1710 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1900 and 1.1940 levels.