Ethereum is starting to test towards the psychological $500.00 level, after buyers managed to stage a technical breakout above the $490.00 level. ETHUSD buyers may target the $520.00 or $540.00 resistance zone if they can break through the $500.00 area. Traders that are bearish towards the ETHUSD pair may have to wait until the cryptocurrency falls below the $490.00 area.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $490.00 level, key resistance is found at the $500.00 and the $520.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $490.00, sellers may test the $470.00 and $440.00 support levels.