The euro currency has eroded its weekly gains against the US dollar as traders after sellers failed to break above the important 1.1900 level. Technical analysis highlights that a breakout below the 1.1760 support level could send the EURUSD pair towards the 1.1600 area. Technical analysis highlights that the EURUSD pair is currently trading within a large broadening wedge pattern.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1860 level, key support is found at the 1.1785 and 1.1760 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1860 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1900 and 1.1935 levels.