EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1905

The currency pair managed to breach the 1.1892 resistance and, at the time of writing, we are seeing а small consolidation slightly above this level, but we cannot consider the breach as confirmed just yet. Confirmation here would give the bulls an incentive to attack the next level of resistance at 1.2000, followed by the one at 1.2100. If that doesn’t happen, we may expect corrective movement and a re-entry in the 1.1827 – 1.1892 range. During today’s trading session, we can expect increased volatility due to the abundance of economic news, some of the most important being the announcement of the preliminary GDP data for the U.S. (13:30 GMT), the data on initial jobless claims for the U.S. (13:30 GMT), the data on the new home sales for the U.S. (15:00 GMT), as well as the FED Minutes (19:00 GMT). The ECB financial stability review (09:00 GMT) will also be of great importance for the performance of the currency pair.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1920 1.2010 1.1892 1.1798
1.1980 1.2110 1.1827 1.1761

USD/JPY

Current level – 104.50

The bulls managed to limit the sales to the support level of 103.72, taking full control over the last two trading sessions. This led to a wave of purchases that brought the price slightly below the resistance at 104.85. The expectations are for another test of the mentioned resistance and, in case of a successful breach, for the pair to probably rise towards the levels of around 105.45. In the negative direction, if the bears manage to prevail, a possible scenario would be another test of the support level at 103.72.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
104.85 106.10 104.43 103.72
105.45 107.00 104.18 103.20

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3355

The currency pair has been failing to successfully breach the resistance at 1.3394 since the beginning of the week. During yesterday’s trading session, we witnessed an attempt to re-test the mentioned resistance, after which the bears took control and tested the support level at 1.3302. Currently, the Cable is located just above the mean of the emerging range 1.3302 – 1.3394. A breach of either of its boundaries could determine the future direction of the pair.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3394 1.3560 1.3300 1.3170
1.3480 1.3600 1.3275 1.3110

DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

