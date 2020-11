The EUR/USD looks a bit bullish. The price should be bouncing towards D H5 camarilla level.

We can spot 2 POC zones. However before the buyers get the better price to buy, we need to see if there will be any retracement. The first POC is 1.1940-52. In the case of a deeper retracement, watch for W L3 and 88.6 – 1.1900-15. Targets are 1.1989, 1.2003, 1.2015 and 1.2048. Bulls are in control and further strength is expected.