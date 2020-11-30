Gold Price Broke $1,785 Support Level To Move Further Into A Bearish Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price failed to stay above the $1,800 support and started a strong decline against the US Dollar. The price even broke the $1,785 support level to move further into a bearish zone.

The price traded as low as $1,764 and it is currently trading well below the 50 hourly simple moving average. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $1,775 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the hourly chart.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If there is an upside break above $1,775 and $1,780 on FXOpen, there are chances of a move towards the main $1,800 resistance zone (support turned resistance).

Conversely, gold price might continue to move down below $1,770 and $1,765. The next major support is near the $1,750 level, below which the price could dive towards the $1,720 level in the coming sessions.