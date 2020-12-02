Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 12:21 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis BTCUSD $19,000 Now Key

BTCUSD $19,000 Now Key

By OctaFX

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize above the $19,000 resistance level, following yesterday’s steep drop towards the $18,000 support area. Technical analysis shows that BTCUSD bulls may test towards the $20,300 level if price stabilization above the $19,300 level takes place. To the downside, a daily price close below the $18,250 level could cause the BTCUSD pair to fall towards the $17,500 region.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $18,800 level, key resistance is found at the $19,300 and the $20,300 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $18,800 level, sellers may test the $18,100 and $17,500 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.