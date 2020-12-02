BTCUSD $19,000 Now Key

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize above the $19,000 resistance level, following yesterday’s steep drop towards the $18,000 support area. Technical analysis shows that BTCUSD bulls may test towards the $20,300 level if price stabilization above the $19,300 level takes place. To the downside, a daily price close below the $18,250 level could cause the BTCUSD pair to fall towards the $17,500 region.
The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $18,800 level, key resistance is found at the $19,300 and the $20,300 levels.
If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $18,800 level, sellers may test the $18,100 and $17,500 levels.