GBPUSD Testing Pivot

By OctaFX

The British pound has fallen back towards the pivotal 1.3300 level against the US dollar, following a powerful reversal from the 1.3445 resistance level. Technical analysis shows that price gap is present on the chart and is located between the 1.3285 and 1.3230 level. It is possible that the GBPUSD pair could close the price gap before a meaningful price recovery starts to take hold.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3300 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3410 and 1.3445 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3300 level, key support is found at the 1.3285 and 1.3230 levels.

