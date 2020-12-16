NZD/USD Corrects Lower From Multi-Month Highs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

NZD/USD traded to a new multi-month high at 0.7119 before correcting lower.

Key supports are forming near 0.7050 and 0.7010 on the 4-hours chart.

AUD/USD also corrected lower after trading to a new multi-month high at 0.7578.

The US Manufacturing PMI (to be released today) could decline from 56.7 to 55.7 in Dec 2020 (Prelim).

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

In the past few weeks, the New Zealand Dollar gained momentum above 0.6900 and 0.7000 against the US Dollar. NZD/USD even traded to a new multi-month high at 0.7119 before it started a downside correction.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair settled nicely above the 0.7000, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

Recently, there was a downside correction from the 0.7119 high. The pair traded below the 0.7080 support level. It tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.7009 swing low to 0.7119 high.

On the downside, there are a few key supports forming near the 0.7050 and 0.7000 levels. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 0.7050 on the same chart.

If there is a downside break below the trend line support, the pair could correct towards the 0.7000 support. Conversely, NZD/USD might resume its upside above 0.7080 and 0.7100. The next major resistance is near 0.7140.

Looking and EUR/USD and GBP/USD, there were mostly bullish moves. On the other hand, USD/JPY is gaining bearish momentum below 104.00.

Upcoming Economic Releases