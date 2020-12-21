EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Spirals Lower As New Virus Fears Sour Risk Sentiment

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fresh virus fears knocked risk sentiment and sent Euro sharply lower on Monday.

Pullback from new 2 ½ year high (1.2272) so far retraced nearly 61.8% of 1.2058/1.2272 upleg and broke strong support at 1.2158 (10DMA).

Steep fall of 14-d momentum fuels fresh bears for extension towards pivotal supports at 1.2086/58 (rising 20DMA / Dec 9 higher low) break of which would generate initial reversal signal and open way for deeper correction of 1.1602/1.2272 rally, with next key points at 1.2016/00 (Fibo 38.2% / psychological) expected to come in focus.

Today’s close below 10DMA is needed to confirm fresh bearish stance, with thick hourly cloud (spanned between 1.2198 and 1.2250) weighing on near-term action.

Res: 1.2165, 1.2190, 1.2201, 1.2234.

Sup: 1.2125, 1.2100, 1.2086, 1.2058.