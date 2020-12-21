Mon, Dec 21, 2020 @ 13:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Spirals Lower As New Virus Fears Sour Risk Sentiment

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Spirals Lower As New Virus Fears Sour Risk Sentiment

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Fresh virus fears knocked risk sentiment and sent Euro sharply lower on Monday.

Pullback from new 2 ½ year high (1.2272) so far retraced nearly 61.8% of 1.2058/1.2272 upleg and broke strong support at 1.2158 (10DMA).

Steep fall of 14-d momentum fuels fresh bears for extension towards pivotal supports at 1.2086/58 (rising 20DMA / Dec 9 higher low) break of which would generate initial reversal signal and open way for deeper correction of 1.1602/1.2272 rally, with next key points at 1.2016/00 (Fibo 38.2% / psychological) expected to come in focus.

Today’s close below 10DMA is needed to confirm fresh bearish stance, with thick hourly cloud (spanned between 1.2198 and 1.2250) weighing on near-term action.

Res: 1.2165, 1.2190, 1.2201, 1.2234.
Sup: 1.2125, 1.2100, 1.2086, 1.2058.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.