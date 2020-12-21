WTI OIL Outlook: Oil Prices Tumble Over $3 On Growing Virus Fears

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI oil price fell over $3 in early Monday’s trading, hitting one-week low, as new fast-spreading coronavirus strain that has shut down Britain and tightened restrictive measure in Europe, revived fears of slowdown in global demand recovery.

Sharp fall in Asian / European session on Monday, marks so far the biggest one-day drop since June 11.

Pullback from new multi-month high ($49.40) comes after seven straight weeks of gains, with expectations for improvement in sentiment on US Congress agreement about new coronavirus aid package, being fully offset by new and fast-spreading virus fears.

Fresh bearish acceleration weakened technical studies on daily chart, increasing risk of further fall, as bears pressure pivotal supports at $46.20/$45.98 (20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of $43.87/$49.40 upleg), break of which would open way towards $43.87/37 (Dec 2 trough / Fibo 61.8% of $33.61/$49.40).

Res: 47.14, 47.14, 47.95, 48.07.

Sup: 45.98, 45.67, 44.94, 44.67.