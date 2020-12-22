Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 08:40 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Elliott Wave View: NZD/USD Still Needs To Rally In Wave Five

Elliott Wave View: NZD/USD Still Needs To Rally In Wave Five

By Elliott Wave Forecast

NZDUSD main cycle from September 24.2020 low is showing an Elliott wave impulse rally higher but still missing the wave (5) favoring the idea of 1 more push higher before ending 5 waves rally from September lows. In the 1hr chart below, the pair is showing an impulse rally higher in wave (3) where wave 4 of (3) ended at $$0.7120 high. Then wave 4 pullback ended as a lesser degree flat correction at $0.7052 low. Up from there, pair made another 5 waves rally & ended wave 5 at $0.7171 high thus completed wave (3).

Down from there, the pair made a wave (4) pullback. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave A ended at $0.7108 low. Above from there, wave B bounce ended at $0.7143 high and made another 5 waves decline lower which ended wave C of (4) at $0.70002 level. Now, as far as the pair remains above 0.70002 low pair is expected to resume higher in wave (5) looking to reach a minimum towards $0.7212- $0.7278 inverse 1.236-1.618% Fibonacci extension area of wave (4) before ending 5 waves rally from September lows. Alternatively, if pair brokes below the $0.70002 low & does the double correction lower from the peak then it can see $0.6942- $0.6901 area lower before starting the next leg higher.

NZD/USD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.