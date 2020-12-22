Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 13:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Bears Likely To Prevail

GBP/AUD 4H Chart: Bears Likely To Prevail

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The British Pound has been declining in a descending channel pattern against the Australian Dollar since the beginning of December. The GBP/AUD currency pair tested the lower line of the channel pattern at 1.7500 during last week’s trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the lower boundary of the descending channel pattern could occur.

However, the weekly S2 at 1.7480 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this week’s trading sessions.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.