Wed, Dec 23, 2020 @ 13:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Weakens Despite The Bullish Picture In Short-Term

Gold Weakens Despite The Bullish Picture In Short-Term

By XM.com

Gold has had a bullish tendency in the short-term, climbing to a new six-week high of 1,906 before it slipped below the simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 1,764 to 1,906 at 1,873.

The %K and %D lines of the stochastic justify the buying pressure in the very short-term, while in trend indicators, 20- and 40-period SMAs are moving towards the current market price to the downside and the 100-period SMA is pointing up, confirming the bigger picture.

A close above the 40-period SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci will brighten the broader outlook, pushing the price towards the 20-period SMA at 1,878. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to the six-week high of 1,906 ahead of the 1,935 resistance.

Should selling forces strengthen, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1,852 around the 100-period SMA could initially support to keep the bias on the positive side. Moving lower, the 50.0% Fibonacci at 1,835 could next add some footing ahead of 1,823.

In brief, yellow metal is facing a weakening bullish bias in the very short-term, where a drop below the 100-period SMA currently at 1,848 is expected to enhance selling interest. However, a climb above the six-week high could endorse the upside movement.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.