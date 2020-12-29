Tue, Dec 29, 2020 @ 12:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis NZD/USD Bounces Off Support

NZD/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

New Zealand’s currency declined by 48 basis points or 0.68% against the US Dollar on Monday. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off from the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

By and large, the NZD/USD currency pair is likely to continue to surge in the channel pattern within this session.

However, the weekly R1 at 07152 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.