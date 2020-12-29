USD/CHF 4H Chart: Decline To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar has declined by 2.94% against the Swiss Franc since December 1. The currency pair breached the lower line of a descending channel pattern at 0.8825 on December 8.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading sessions. A breakout through the lower boundary of the descending channel pattern is likely to occur.

However, a support cluster formed by the 50– and 100– period SMAs at the 0.8871 area could provide support for the USD/CHF currency exchange rate in the short-term.