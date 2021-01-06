ETHUSD $1,070 Now Key

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 @ 11:56 GMT
By OctaFX

Ethereum is trading back above the $1,100 level, with the second-largest cryptocurrency testing back towards multi-year highs. Technical analysis highlights that a bullish triangle pattern breakout has taken place, following a move above the $1,070 resistance level. According to the size of the triangle pattern the ETHUSD pair could be preparing to rally towards the $1,400 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $1,070 level, key resistance is found at the $1,300 and the $1,400 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $1,070, sellers may test the $1,000 and $870 support levels.

