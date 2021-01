Since Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate has been testing the resistance level—the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59.

From the one hand, it is likely that yellow metal could be pushed down by the 100-hour moving average near 1,870.00. In this case the exchange rate could decline below the 1,820.00 level.

From the other hand, yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1,850.30. In this case the price for gold could try to exceed the 200-hour SMA near 1,898.00.