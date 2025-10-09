Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold broke round resistance level 4000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 4100.00

Gold recently broke the resistance area between the round resistance level 4000.00 and the resistance trendline of the sharp daily up channel from August.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from May.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 4100.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave).