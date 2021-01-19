USDJPY Awaiting Buyers

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar is struggling to advance against the Japanese yen currency as the pair remains depressed below the 104.00 resistance level. Technical analysis highlights the 103.30 level as a potential buy spot that dip-buyers could enter if the ongoing slide continues. Overall, the USDJPY pair is trading inside a falling wedge pattern, which is usually a bullish reversal price pattern.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 104.00 level, key resistance is found at the 104.30 and 104.50 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 104.00 level, key support is found at the 103.60 and 103.30 levels