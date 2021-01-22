Fri, Jan 22, 2021 @ 13:08 GMT
USD/JPY Tests 100-Hour SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During today’s morning hours, the USD/JPY currency pair has been testing the 100-hour SMA near 103.70.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. In this case the exchange rate could target the psychological level at 103.30.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 103.60. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could try to exceed the weekly PP at 103.94.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

