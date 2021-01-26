AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 @ 10:13 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Australian Dollar declined by 42 basis points or 0.54% against the US Dollar on Monday. The 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs provided resistance for the currency pair during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern. Bearish traders are likely to target the 0.7660 level during the following trading session.

On the other hand, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate could reverse from the current price level at 0.7680 and slide higher within this session.

