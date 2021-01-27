Wed, Jan 27, 2021 @ 10:15 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Breakout Occur

USD/CAD Breakout Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar declined by 91 pips or 0.71% against the Canadian Dollar on Tuesday. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average at 1.2689 during yesterday’s trading session.

Given that the exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.2711, a breakout could occur within this session.

If the breakout occurs, bearish traders could aim at the weekly support level at 1.2611 today.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could target the 1.2800 during the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.