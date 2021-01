NASDAQ or the US100 Index is very bullish. However there is a consolidation at the bottom which might suggest a drop.

13518-13600 is the POC zone. It looks like the price might drop from the zone towards 13480. Breakout below 13482 is needed for a momentum down towards 13379 and 13337. However, if the market breaks above 13600 we should see a bullish continuation move towards 13667 and 13778.