Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 14:42 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Falls To One-Month Low On Risk Aversion

AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Falls To One-Month Low On Risk Aversion

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Australian dollar dips to one-month low (0.7592) in European trading on Thursday, being under increased pressure from faded risk mode.

The pair fell 1.3% on Wednesday, with today’s extension lower, completing reversal pattern (bearish failure swing) and breaking initial Fibo support at 0.7624 (23.6% of 0.6991/0.7820). Profit-taking from new 10-month high (0.7820) contributed to fresh weakness, with January’s action on track to close in red after two months of strong gains.

Monthly candle also has long upper shadow that indicates strong offers under falling 100MMA (0.7881) and additionally weighs.

Rising negative momentum and daily MA’s (10,20,30) in bearish setup, support near-term bears.

Close below 0.7624 Fibo support would expose targets at 0.7542 (55DMA) and 0.7503/0.7498 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.6991/0.7820/top of rising daily cloud).

Broken 30DMA (0.7680) reverted to solid resistance which needs to hold and maintain bearish near-term bias.

Res: 0.7624, 0.7680, 0.7701, 0.7722
Sup: 0.7592, 0.7542, 0.7503, 0.7461

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.