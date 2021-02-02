XAGUSD $30.00 Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The price of silver has staged a major technical pullback after finding strong early-week resistance from the psychological $30.00 level. Traders that are bullish towards silver may look for the metal to head towards the $27.00 support level before initiating buy positions. Overall, silver has a strong short-term bullish trading bias while trading above the $28.40 support level.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $28.40 level, key resistance is found at the $29.40 and the $30.00 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $28.40 level, sellers may test the $27.40 and $27.00 support levels.