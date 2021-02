The XAU/USD exchange rate has tumbled below the psychological level at 1,820.00.

It is unlikely that bulls could prevail in the market, and the price for gold could exceed the 1,836.20/1,847.90 range due to the resistance area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs.

Yellow metal could continue to depreciate against the US Dollar within the following trading session. The exchange rate could target the 1,800.00/1,805.00 area.