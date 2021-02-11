XAU/USD Continues To Trade Sideways

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The XAU/USD exchange rate continues to trade sideways in the 1,845.00 area.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 1,830.00 area. Thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the rate could target the 1,870.00/1,880.00 range.

In the meantime, note that the exchange rate could face the resistance level—the Fibo 23.60% at 1,860.59. If the predetermined level holds, gold could continue to trade sideways against the US Dollar in the short run.