Mon, Feb 15, 2021 @ 15:19 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Could Go Upwards

EUR/USD Could Go Upwards

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Monday morning hours, the EUR/USD currency pair has been testing the 1.2140 level.

It is likely that the exchange rate could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour moving averages near 1.2125 and trade upwards in the short run. Note that the rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R1 at 1.2175.

If the predetermined resistance holds, the currency pair could bounce off and re-test the given support. Otherwise, the pair could reach the psychological level at 1.2200 in the nearest future.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.