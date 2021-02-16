Tue, Feb 16, 2021 @ 10:07 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Surges Past 1.3900

GBP/USD Surges Past 1.3900

By Orbex

The British pound Sterling continues to surge ahead with price action rising above 1.3900.

So far, GBPUSD has been posting gains for nearly five consecutive weeks.

A continuation to the upside could see price action rising towards the 1.4400 level. This would mark the highest level since mid-2016.

But the current pace of gains has seen no meaningful pullback just as yet. Therefore, the lack of any support to the downside is likely to open the downside risk.

The recent swing high near 1.3867 is likely to act as support. But if the GBPUSD loses this handle, we expect a correction down to 1.3759 next.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.