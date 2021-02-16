Tue, Feb 16, 2021 @ 10:08 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDCAD Looking Lower

USDCAD Looking Lower

By OctaFX

The Canadian dollar continues to slide lower against the US dollar as oil prices remain at elevated levels and the greenback losses ground commodity-related currencies. The Parabolic SAR indicator on the four-hour time frame shows that a sell signal is in place while the USDCAD trades below the 1.2705 level. Additionally, the four-hour time frame shows that a trendline breakout has taken place, following the recent move under the 1.2685 level.

The USDCAD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2705 level, key support is found at the 1.2590 and 1.2560 levels.

The USDCAD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2705 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2750 and 1.2820 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.