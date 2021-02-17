XAGUSD Looking Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver is starting to come under heavy selling pressure after the price of the gold plunge by over $30.00 on Tuesday as the US dollar started to firm. The Bollinger Band indicator on the four-hour time frame shows that the bans are widening, which usually indicates a large trading range. If selling pressure in gold persists then silver is expected to test towards the lower Bollinger Band.

XAGUSD is only bullish while trading above the $27.30 level, key resistance is found at the $27.60 and the $28.00 levels.

If XAGUSD trades below the $27.30 level, sellers may test the $27.80 and $27.60 support levels.