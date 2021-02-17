Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 08:44 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Upside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar Tuesday. The USD/CAD currency pair has surged by 105 pips or 0.83% since yesterday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2711.

If the resistance cluster holds, a decline towards the 1.2600 area could be expected today.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the cluster, bulls could pressure the price higher within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.