USD/CAD Two Scenarios Likely

Upside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar Tuesday. The USD/CAD currency pair has surged by 105 pips or 0.83% since yesterday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2711.

If the resistance cluster holds, a decline towards the 1.2600 area could be expected today.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the cluster, bulls could pressure the price higher within this session.