Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 11:05 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Reverses From 128.40

EUR/JPY Reverses From 128.40

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency rose by 49 pips or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair tested the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 128.40 during Tuesday’s trading session.

The exchange rate fell from the upper boundary of the channel pattern during the Asian session on Wednesday. Most likely, the EUR/JPY pair could continue to decline within this session.

However, the 50– hour simple moving average at 127.98 could provide support for the currency exchange rate during the following trading hours.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.