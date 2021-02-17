Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 11:06 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD More Upside Expected

GBPUSD More Upside Expected

By OctaFX

The British pound has moved back under the 1.3900 level against the US dollar, although the overall bid-tone in the pair still remains firm. The Williams Alligator indicator is still issuing a strong buy signal on the daily time frame, pointing to further gains ahead for the GBPUSD pair. A rising price channel on the daily time frame is also suggesting that the GBPUSD pair can reach the 1.4000 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3930 and the 1.4000 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3750, sellers may test the 1.3730 and 1.3710 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.