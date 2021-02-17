Wed, Feb 17, 2021 @ 13:16 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Trades Below 1.2080

EUR/USD Trades Below 1.2080

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The EUR/USD currency pair has declined below the 1.2080 level.

It is likely that the exchange rate could gain support from the weekly S1 at 1.2045, thus, some upside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the rate could face the resistance formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.2097/1.2120 range.

If the predetermined resistance area holds, the currency could bounce off and re-test the given support level. Otherwise, the pair could target the 1.2140/1.2160 range.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.