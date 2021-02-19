USD/JPY Correcting Gains, Key Support Nearby

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

USD/JPY climbed higher steadily above 105.00 and 105.50.

A major bullish trend line is in place with support near 105.00 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD tested 1.2025 before correcting higher, GBP/USD surged above 1.3950.

The US Manufacturing PMI could decline from 59.2 to 58.5 in Feb 2021 (Preliminary).

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

After forming a support base near 103.40, the US Dollar started a strong increase against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke many major hurdles near 105.00 to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even traded above the 105.50 resistance. There was a strong close above 105.00, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair even climbed above the 106.00 level and traded to a new yearly high at 106.22. Recently, there was a downside correction below the 106.00 level.

USD/JPY declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 104.40 swing low to 106.22 high. The first major support is near the 105.30 level.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 104.40 swing low to 106.22 high is also near 105.30. The next major support is near the 105.20 level (a multi-touch zone).

There is also a major bullish trend line in place with support near 105.00 on the same chart. Any more losses below 105.00 might call for a trend change in the near term. On the upside, the 106.20 level is a short-term resistance. A clear break above 106.20 might lead the price towards the 106.80 and 107.00 levels.

Overall, USD/JPY might correct further, but the 105.00 zone is likely to act as a strong support. Looking at EUR/USD, the pair dropped below 1.2050 before the bulls appeared near 1.2025. More importantly, GBP/USD extended its rally above 1.3950 and it traded to a new multi-month high.

Economic Releases