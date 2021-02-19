Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 07:55 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAUUSD Bear Market

XAUUSD Bear Market

By OctaFX

Gold is struggling to recover above the $1,790 level as the bearish weekly technicals keep the yellow-metal under pressure in the near-term. Gold has turned technically bearish and is starting to create space between price and its trend-defining 200-day moving average. The stochastic indicator on the daily time frame is still pointing lower, further highlighting downward pressure towards the metal.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,800 level, key resistance is found at the $1,815 and the $1,815 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,800 level, sellers may test the $1,750 and $1,730 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.