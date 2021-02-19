XAUUSD Bear Market

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold is struggling to recover above the $1,790 level as the bearish weekly technicals keep the yellow-metal under pressure in the near-term. Gold has turned technically bearish and is starting to create space between price and its trend-defining 200-day moving average. The stochastic indicator on the daily time frame is still pointing lower, further highlighting downward pressure towards the metal.

XAUUSD is only bullish while trading above the $1,800 level, key resistance is found at the $1,815 and the $1,815 levels.

If XAUUSD trades below the $1,800 level, sellers may test the $1,750 and $1,730 support levels.