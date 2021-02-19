BTCUSD $50,000 Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin appears has staged a minor technical pullback from just under the $53,000 level, although the bullish short-term trend appears far from over. Any technical corrections back towards the $50,000 support area may be a buying opportunity for the next upside target, which is $55,000. A recent bullish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern is helping provide the upside target of $55,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $48,500 level, key resistance is found at the $53,000 and the $55,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $48,500 level, sellers may test the $46,500 and $45,000 levels.