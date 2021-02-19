TRY/JPY 4H Chart: Upside Potential Could Prevail

Fri, Feb 19, 2021 @ 11:22 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the end of November, the TRY/JPY exchange rate has been trading upwards within an ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could continue to appreciate within the predetermined channel. In this case the pair could reach the Fibo 38.20% at 15.88 by the beginning of April.

Meanwhile, note that the exchange rate is supported by the 55-, 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 14.40/15.00 range. Thus, a breakout south could occur, and the pair could raise to the Fibo 50.00% at 17.05.

