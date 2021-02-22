Mon, Feb 22, 2021 @ 12:56 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis AUDUSD Retreats From Almost 3-Year High Above 0.79

AUDUSD Retreats From Almost 3-Year High Above 0.79

By XM.com

AUDUSD is plunging from the almost three-year peak of 0.7907, recouping some gains of the previous sessions. The RSI is declining below the overbought zone, while the MACD is failing to improve the positive move, both suggesting a possible downside retracement. However, in trend indicators, the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) are sloping upwards.

A downside movement could find support at the 0.7805-0.7820 area ahead of the 20-period SMA at 0.7798. Even lower, the 0.7780 barrier, which coincides with the 40-period SMA could attract attention before slipping to 0.7717 inside the Ichimoku cloud and near the 200-period SMA.

On the other hand, an upside move could meet immediate resistance at the almost three-year high of 0.7907 before climbing higher towards the 0.7990 hurdle, registered in February 2018.

Summarizing, AUDUSD has been in a positive tone over the last three weeks despite the latest downside movement.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.