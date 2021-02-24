Wed, Feb 24, 2021 @ 16:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Touched 1.4200

GBP/USD Touched 1.4200

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Wednesday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate touched the 1.4200 mark.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour moving averages. Thus, bulls could prevail in the market in the short run. Note that the pair could face the resistance level –the weekly R3 at 1.4299.

In the meantime, the exchange rate could bounce off the 1.4200 level. Due to that reason, some downside potential could prevail in the market, and the rate could target the support formed by the 200-hour SMA and the weekly PP near 1.3960.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.