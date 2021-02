The USD/CAD is bearish and we can even spot the M pattern at support. New lows are expected.

The M pattern is shown as the ABCD and point C is where the breakout has happened. We should see a continuation move lower to D L4 and below W L3 – 1.2559. If the price continues further down 1.2526 is the final target. We could see a retracement to the POC zone too. In that case 1.2627-1.2636 is the zone where the expected rejections should happen.