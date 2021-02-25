Thu, Feb 25, 2021 @ 14:43 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/NOK 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

EUR/NOK 4H Chart: Two Scenarios Likely

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the end of January, the EUR/NOK currency pair has been trading within a falling wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to trade downwards within the predetermined pattern in the nearest future. Then, a breakout north could occur, and the rate could target the 10.80 level.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair is pressured by the 100– and 200-period moving averages in the 10.30 area. Thus, a breakout south could occur, and the pair could decline below 10.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.