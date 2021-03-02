Tue, Mar 02, 2021 @ 14:12 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Passes Support Levels

EUR/USD Passes Support Levels

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Previously, the resistance of the 1.2100 mark held and caused a a decline. On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate had reached below the support of the zone near 1.2020 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point.

In theory, the pair should now decline to the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1946. If this level gets passed, the 1.1900 mark would be aimed at. However, already on Tuesday morning, the rate found some support in the round exchange rate level of 1.2000.

In the case of the round exchange rate levels holding, the pair could consolidate by retracing back up or trading sideways.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.